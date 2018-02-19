Warmth continues, rain returns later this week

Well if you are not a fan of the cold, you must love this weather. It looks like temperatures will reach the 80s until Thursday.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Your President’s Day will bring some afternoon sunshine once morning clouds and fog dissipate. The spring-like feel of the last week or so may maximize today with high temperatures reaching the middle 80s. Winds will be out of the south, southeast at 10-15mph, perhaps providing a touch of humidity too. Overnight will be partly cloudy early with low temperatures in the middle 60s and some fog late.

Up Next: While a few sprinkles are possible Tuesday, expect a better chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. The remainder of the week will stay warm with high temperatures near 80 and low temperatures will likely not go any lower than 60. You may even turn on that air conditioner, if you have not already. Not as much rain is expected into the weekend.

With this warm weather, many have been inspired to ask, “Can I plant my garden?” Our weather team took a shot at answering that question for you, HERE.

THE EXPLANATION:

An upper level ridge east of the Bahamas will strengthen and nudge to the northwest through Tuesday. Surface high pressure east of the ridge has extended into the Gulf of Mexico and there clockwise wind flow around this high will maintain onshore flow across the central Gulf Coast. The result will be continued warmth and some humidity. In addition, a stray afternoon shower could develop but coverage will be very isolated. Forecast models have been performing poorly lately with regard to temperatures, undercutting the numbers each day. For that reason, highs are forecast to be higher than guidance and in the 80s. Rain chances will climb on Wednesday and Thursday as a shortwave trough moves across the country sending a cold front toward the Gulf. Like the last, this front will stall across the region with showers and thunderstorms near the boundary. Several rounds may occur over a two to three day stretch. The upper level ridge will again build across the area reducing rain chances through Saturday.

--Dr. Josh

