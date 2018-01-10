64°
Warmth and showers return, followed by freeze this weekend

By: Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III

**DENSE FOG ADVISORY** until 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The cloud cover remains with us today with a few peeks of sunshine and an isolated shower. We will be a lot warmer too with temperatures in the low 70s. While it's a drastic departure from the last several weeks, it won't last long.

Temperatures will be back to freezing by the weekend. This is due to a cold front expected to move through late tomorrow night. This will bring rain before midnight, with the chill to follow. The chill will be accompanied however with sunshine. It's not impossible that we'll see the upper 20s return, but the teens however are unlikely. Expect to remain cold into MLK Day and the middle of next week.

