Warming trend underway, some sun may finally return

Thermometers will be much warmer for the second half of the week. Rain chances will be low.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight We cannot seem to shake clouds across southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi but there is some hope for a bit of sunshine on Wednesday afternoon. In response to this and southeast winds of 5-10mph, high temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight, low temperatures will be well above average for the time of year and in the mid 60s.

Up Next: Warming will continue on Thursday and temperatures may be able to reach 80 degrees for the first time this year. The last 80 degree reading came on December 22 when thermometers topped out at 81 degrees. Some added sunshine will help this prospect as Thursday figures to be our most likely chance at staying completely dry. It was previously thought that a cold front could arrive with some showers on Friday, but now it appears that will wait until Saturday. A full passage is not expected and therefore, neither is cooler air for Sunday.

THE EXPLANATION:

A warm front will dissipate north of the area on Wednesday and as a slight ridge develops over the central Gulf Coast, the upper level flow will turn due west which will dry the area and allow for some warming. If we are looking for a dry day, the most likely would be Thursday as a ridge over the gulf of Mexico will bring its greatest northward extent over the local area. In addition to this, the ridge could also allow some mid-level drying and therefore sunshine, plus push thermometers near 80 degrees. Another cold front will return showers to the area Saturday. This aspect of the forecast presents some challenges as there is quite a bit of disagreement amongst forecast models as to how far south this cold front moves and how strong it will be. Now, precipitation chances seem to be in the isolated to scattered category either way. However, if the front moves south of the area we could have temperatures in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday. On the other hand, if the cold front stays north, highs could be in the mid 70s. Right now, we are favoring the warmer solution with the front dissipating prior to reaching the Gulf.

--Dr. Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.