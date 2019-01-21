Warming Commences After a Cold Night

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Another cold night ahead, as temperatures will be plummeting to a low of 29°, due to the clear skies and calming winds overnight. High pressure will be departing east and out of the area into Monday, helping to provide southerly winds and warmer conditions. Highs will reach around 57° through the afternoon, as cloud cover slowly increases into the evening.

Up Next: Moisture and showers return from the south on Tuesday, ahead of a system that will be pushing through on Wednesday. Dry conditions return Thursday and Friday, but another weekend system could bring some winter precipitation into our area.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure passes over Louisiana early Monday morning, and will continue toward the east into Alabama and Georgia through the MLK Holiday. This will allow for cloud cover to slightly increase, and southerly winds to begin warming highs into the upper 50s. Warming continues into Tuesday, as highs soar into the low 70s, but pockets of light showers will be moving onshore throughout the day. Showers will continue to increase on Wednesday, as the frontal system moves through from west to east rather quickly. High pressure will follow closely behind the front, returning sunny skies to the forecast on Thursday and Friday. Highs will stay in the mid-to-upper 50s during this timeframe, but lows will freefall near freezing Thursday and Friday nights. Models are all over the place with the next system over the weekend, but we can expect some light showers on Saturday. There is a possibility of winter precipitation with this front, as some models are hinting at some light snowfall into Sunday morning. Consistency between model runs is still not there though, but accuracy will improve in the coming days. Stay Tuned.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.