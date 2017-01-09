Warming away from a frigid weekend

The weather is getting back to normal today with more typical January temperatures in Baton Rouge.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Look for near normal temperatures today with highs in the low 60s and mostly sunny skies. Overnight will be mostly clear with lows near 50.

Up Next: Believe it or not, normalcy only lasts for one day only because temps will be warmer tomorrow climbing into the 70s, just days after the low 20s! As things warm up, expect increasing clouds into midweek as well. We'll still see sunshine mixed in, but the chance for a few showers crops up through the week also. As a weak system pushes through, it will drop temperatures by Saturday, but don't expect anything temperatures like we experienced this past weekend. In fact, they'll only drop from the

70s back to normal for a day. And with any chances for rain, no washouts expected.

THE SCIENCE: After a very cold weekend across the region, a dramatic warm up will begin on Monday with above normal temperatures in the offing by Tuesday. These above normal temperatures will then persist through the remainder of the week and into the weekend. The cold dome of high pressure that affected the Eastern two thirds of the country will shift eastward and finally into the Atlantic Ocean allowing the return of low level southerly winds by this afternoon and lasting through the week. Overall, the upper level flow is expected to flatten and thus, other than a few ripples or shortwaves, generally quiet conditions will continue. Although a few light showers will be possible during the mid and late week period, the forecast challenge will be the potential for sea fog formation by the mid week period onward as increasing low level moves north across the relatively cool nearshore waters and tidal lakes as well as the initially cool land surface. Closer to the weekend, the zonal flow will begin to breakdown as a trough and eventually closed upper low pressure form in the South Central United States. Forecast models solutions differ on time and intensity of this ordeal but it seems as though any impacts would not come until after next weekend.

--Josh