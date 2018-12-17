Warmer Start to the Workweek

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Some areas of patchy fog this morning, but will lift by 8 AM. A little more sunshine than over the weekend, which will help to bring warmer temperatures through the late morning and afternoon hours. Highs will be reaching around 66°, with light winds out of the south. High level clouds should briefly move in from the west around 5 PM, before skies clear tonight. This will allow for the heat through the earlier part of the day to escape into the atmosphere after sunset, dropping temperatures into the low 40s overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Up Next: Dry conditions persist through Tuesday, but showers and storms return on Wednesday and into Thursday. This system is moving quickly, so sunshine is able to return on Friday. Temperatures will also return to normal, breaking into the mid-60s on Saturday and approaching the low 70s on Sunday.

THE EXPLANATION:

An upper level ridge is moving into the area from the northwest, along with a surface high pressure approaching from the southwest. Together, they will keep conditions dry and warmer through the beginning part of the workweek. A low pressure system will begin to develop off the coast of Southern Texas on Tuesday, and approach the Louisiana Coast on Wednesday. This system will meet an upper level trough to provide scattered showers and isolated storms through the day on Wednesday and lingering Thursday as the low pressure slowly departs to our east. This system will strengthen as it travels inland through the Florida panhandle, potentially bringing severe storms into Georgia and the Carolinas as in continues up the eastern seaboard. High pressure sits in behind the front, bringing sunny skies back in the forecast Friday and Saturday, helping to warm temperatures into the upper 60s on Sunday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

