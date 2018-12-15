Warmer Conditions Approaching

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies will be staying overhead tonight, as the low pressure that brought rainfall on Friday and earlier today is still slowly moving off toward the northeast. Winds will calm overnight, as temperatures drop to a low near 43°. The low pressure will finally depart the area early Sunday, allowing for clouds to finally break apart. Morning patchy fog will be possible, but lifts to mostly sunny skies by 9 AM. The sunshine will help to warm temperatures up into the 50s by 10 AM, as we reach an afternoon high of 65°.

Up Next: Mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 60s stay the course through the start of the workweek, but showers return on Wednesday and early Thursday.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure will finally move in on Sunday, bringing sunny skies and warmer temperatures back into our area through Tuesday. Highs will slowly approach the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. A low pressure system will develop off the Southern Texas Coast on Tuesday, and move along the Louisiana Coast on Wednesday. This system will meet up with a shortwave trough over our state to bring scattered showers and an isolated storm or two through the midweek. The best chances for thunderstorms will be south of the I-10 corridor. The threat of severe storm activity is minimal, as a stable marine layer will set up to inhibit any vertical development. The low pressure breaks away to the east on Thursday, bringing drier conditions back into the forecast as we proceed into the weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

