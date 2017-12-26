Warmer? Barely. Wetter? Yes.

Scattered showers and cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Overnight, some lingering showers and lows in the mid 40s.

We're warmer than Christmas, but still generally cool for the Baton Rouge area. Showers continue today, scattered in nature with occasional heavy pockets. Some showers linger into Thursday, but we'll see a little more sun peek out as well. Friday and Saturday are looking fairly sunny, but another big dip in the jet stream introduces another arctic blast in time for 2018. Before we feel that cold air though, we could see some showers New Year's Eve. Will this interfere with the Red Stick Drop? It's too early to say right now, but for the time being we are keeping showers chances on the lower side.

~RG3