Warm with spotty showers and morning fog

Mostly cloudy with scattered spotty showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Cloudy overnight with a few sprinkles and lows in the low 60s.

Yesterday's pattern continues into today. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a slightly better chance of of scattered and spotty showers today. Overall intensity and coverage isn't expected to be significant. A few peeks of sunshine are even possible today. It will continue to be warm and humid. This pattern continues into tomorrow as a cold front sluggishly pushes across the area. Once it does finally move through, we will see another front by Thursday and this one will allow temperatures return to normal for this time of year, but even that won't last long. Temperatures are expected to rise a bit into New Year's Day with a better chance of rain than what we expect today. New Year's Eve looks cool, dry, and seasonable. You may need a light jacket for midnight.

