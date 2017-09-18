Latest Weather Blog
Warm and steamy to stay despite the onset of autumn
A stray shower possible under partly sunny skies. Expect hot and humid conditions with highs in the low 90s. A few clouds overnight with lows in the low 70s.
While we saw a few showers this weekend, they'll be fairly isolated today and tomorrow. The rest of the week is looking mostly sunny and nice. While a stray shower isn't impossible each day, less than 10% of us will likely see any rain. No big drop in the temperatures or humidity is expected
In the tropics, we're watching three named storms. Lee
