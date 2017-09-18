Warm and steamy to stay despite the onset of autumn

A stray shower possible under partly sunny skies. Expect hot and humid conditions with highs in the low 90s. A few clouds overnight with lows in the low 70s.

While we saw a few showers this weekend, they'll be fairly isolated today and tomorrow. The rest of the week is looking mostly sunny and nice. While a stray shower isn't impossible each day, less than 10% of us will likely see any rain. No big drop in the temperatures or humidity is expected this week unfortunately. That felt great didn't it? The humidity stays with us, and our forecast doesn't change dramatically throughout the week.

In the tropics, we're watching three named storms. Lee is expected to fizzle out in the Atlantic. José however is continuing to move north and while landfall isn't expected, the outer bands may be affecting parts of New England. Maria is becoming intense and will be affecting the Caribbean. It is headed west, but as of this time the United States isn't under the gun. An eventual turn to the north is forecast once it reaches the Bahamas, but we are watching it closely. Maria is forecast to intensify into a major hurricane as it approaches Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. These places were already impacted by Irma several weeks ago, and even caught a little bit of Jos é when it passed.

