Wardrobe malfunction leads to suspect's arrest

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga- A Georgia felony suspect tried to make a run for it, but her pants kept her from escaping an arrest.

WSB reported that Dayana Maldonado tried to escape police, after authorities scanned her license plate and discovered she was wanted on several charges.

When police tried to stop Maldonado's vehicle, she sped off into a bus maintenance yard, exited her vehicle and tried to flee on foot. Police captured the suspect when she fell after her pants hit the ground twice.

Maldonado was extremely embarrassed by her attempt to flee. In the video, she can be heard asking the police to pull her pants up.

"Can you pull my pants up please sir," Maldonado said. "This is so embarrassing."

The suspect was placed into custody Friday night and is facing several charges including burglary.