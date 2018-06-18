75°
Warden transferred amid rash of inmate escapes in St. Mary Parish
ST. MARY PARISH - The warden of the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center will be transferred to another position, the sheriff's office announced Monday.
A press release states that Warden Robyn Landry will be transferred to another position within the sheriff's office. The transfer comes days after a fifth inmate escaped from the detention center in less than a month.
On June 3, four inmates escaped and were later captured. Two days ago, a fifth inmate escaped.
Patrol Commander Captain Nick Rogers will be named acting warden while the sheriff's office conducts a search for a new warden.
Multiple deputies have been terminated as a result of an internal investigation into the escapes.
