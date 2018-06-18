75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Warden transferred amid rash of inmate escapes in St. Mary Parish

2 hours 47 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 June 18, 2018 5:08 PM June 18, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

ST. MARY PARISH - The warden of the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center will be transferred to another position, the sheriff's office announced Monday.

A press release states that Warden Robyn Landry will be transferred to another position within the sheriff's office. The transfer comes days after a fifth inmate escaped from the detention center in less than a month. 

On June 3, four inmates escaped and were later captured. Two days ago, a fifth inmate escaped.

Patrol Commander Captain Nick Rogers will be named acting warden while the sheriff's office conducts a search for a new warden. 

Multiple deputies have been terminated as a result of an internal investigation into the escapes.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days