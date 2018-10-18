62°
WANTED: Women steal from two Family Dollar locations

Thursday, October 18 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities in Ascension Parish are searching for women who stole items from two Family Dollar locations.

The incidents happened on October 9 at stores on Highway 933 and Highway 44. The suspects attempted to return stolen merchandise at both stores but were unsuccessful, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Before leaving the stores, the suspects stole more items.

Anyone with information on this case or the suspects can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636.

