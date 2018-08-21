WANTED: Woman used stolen credit card to buy home improvement supplies

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a woman who apparently used a stolen credit card to make purchases at a local hardware store.

The incident was reported Aug. 8 at the Home Depot on Coursey Boulevard. According to reports, the woman bought a cordless drill and other miscellaneous items. She was seen leaving the store in a white pick-up truck.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5009.