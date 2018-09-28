70°
Latest Weather Blog
WANTED: Woman picks up victim's purse, walks out of store
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies in Livingston Parish are looking for a woman who stole a victim's purse.
The theft was reported on September 24 at a Walmart in Watson. Authorities say, the victim was shopping and placed her purse on the floor while looking at items on the bottom shelf. At some point, the victim walked away and left the purse on the floor.
The suspect saw the purse, slung it over her shoulder and left the store. Deputies say the suspect fled in a newer model maroon Ford Mustang.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU basketball player killed in overnight shooting near Southern University
-
LSU to unveil statue honoring legendary player Billy Cannon
-
SOURCES: LSU basketball player killed in overnight shooting near Southern University
-
Customers flock to The Melting Pot during last few days of business
-
Civility falls apart again among Baton Rouge council members