WANTED: Woman picks up victim's purse, walks out of store

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies in Livingston Parish are looking for a woman who stole a victim's purse.

The theft was reported on September 24 at a Walmart in Watson. Authorities say, the victim was shopping and placed her purse on the floor while looking at items on the bottom shelf. At some point, the victim walked away and left the purse on the floor.

The suspect saw the purse, slung it over her shoulder and left the store. Deputies say the suspect fled in a newer model maroon Ford Mustang.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241.