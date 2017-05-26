WANTED: woman accused of using stolen credit card number

BATON ROUGE – Detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify a woman accused of using a stolen credit card at a Baton Rouge convenience store.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, a North Louisiana man reported that his credit card was used to purchase $238.54 worth of candy and cigarettes in the Baton Rouge area. The man said he still had the credit card in his possession and the information was possibly stolen using a skimmer.

Detectives described the thief as a black woman wearing a camouflage shirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact EBRSO at 225-389-5009.