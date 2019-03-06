57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WANTED: Two accused of stealing $300 worth of clothing from store

2 hours 23 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 March 06, 2019 1:11 PM March 06, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for two people who stole clothing from an area store last month.

The suspects are accused of taking $304 worth of merchandise from a local retailer on Feb. 22. The name of the business wasn't provided.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspects can call the sheriff's office at 225-389-5064.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days