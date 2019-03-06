WANTED: Two accused of stealing $300 worth of clothing from store

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for two people who stole clothing from an area store last month.

The suspects are accused of taking $304 worth of merchandise from a local retailer on Feb. 22. The name of the business wasn't provided.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspects can call the sheriff's office at 225-389-5064.