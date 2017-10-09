WANTED: Thirsty thief walks out of supermarket with pants full of stolen beer

ST. AMANT - Authorities are currently seeking out a man who was seen stuffing his pants full of beer before he left a supermarket without paying.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the man walked into the Delaune's Supermarket on Highway 431 and went straight for the alcohol. Deputies say he stuffed a case's worth of beer into his pants before inconspicuously walking out the front door.

The man can be seen on surveillance video, stuffing some of the bottles into his pants before strutting out of frame.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line.