Latest Weather Blog
WANTED: Thieves targeting elderly residents in home improvement scam
ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are warning of a pair of scammers targeting elderly residents in multiple parishes.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the two individuals have been going door-to-door, offering to do repairs for elderly homeowners. The sheriff's office says that one of the men will distract the victims as the other sneaks into the home and steals jewelry and other valuables.
The suspects, who were photographed driving a 2015-2017 four-door Ford F-150, reportedly speak with foreign accents and use handheld radios to communicate. They reportedly use green Astroturf to obscure their license plate and are known to travel through Ascension and Tangipahoa Parishes.
Anyone with info is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or text the anonymous tip line at 847411.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Local deputy does the "Cha Cha" with French Settlement students
-
Teens charged with murder in recent shooting will remain in jail
-
Donate items to Cajun Navy 2016 through 'Fill The Boat' event
-
One dead after train crashes into garbage truck in Gonzales
-
Crews responding after report of multiple pedestrians struck at LSU
Sports Video
-
Thursday Sports Hits - Fulton News, Jaguar Journal, Outdoors
-
Friday Night Blitz: 2018 preseason previews and predictions
-
Could K'Lavon Chaisson break the LSU sack record?
-
WBRZ+ to broadcast thought-provoking analysis of tumultuous start to LSU's football season
-
LSU football players discuss team accountability