WANTED: Thieves swipe wallet at Livingston Parish restaurant, go on spending spree

DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities are seeking thieves who were seen stealing a wallet from an unsuspecting victim's purse before immediately going on a spending spree.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the theft occurred around 6 p.m. Saturday. Investigators examined surveillance footage which showed the theft at a Livingston Parish restaurant.

The sheriff's office says three suspects, a man and two women, can be seen taking a seat behind the victim. After a short wait, one of the women reaches over and grabs the wallet from the victim's purse as it hangs from the back of her chair.

Once the thieves have the wallet, they immediately leave the restaurant without ordering any food. The thieves then go straight to a department store on Siegen Lane, where two of the suspects use the victim’s credit card to purchase $1,324 worth of clothing and prepaid gift cards.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Division and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are both currently investigating this incident.

Suspect one is described as a black female wearing a black shirt with dark blue jeans. Suspect two is described as a black female wearing a Saint’s shirt with light blue jeans. Suspect three is described as a black male wearing a white long sleeve shirt with black pants.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5009.