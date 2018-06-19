88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WANTED: Thieves steal more than $1,000 in sunglasses from Gonzales mall

3 hours 16 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 June 19, 2018 10:05 AM June 19, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Authorities are searching for three people who stole thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses.

On June 5, the thieves walked into the Sunglass Hut at the Tanger Mall. Authorities say the men walked out of the store without paying for multiple pairs of sunglasses worth $1,485.

This is the third theft of more than $1,000 reported by the sheriff's at that store so far this year. The previous crimes were reported in February and March.

Anyone recognizing the men can call the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9583.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days