88°
Latest Weather Blog
WANTED: Thieves steal more than $1,000 in sunglasses from Gonzales mall
GONZALES - Authorities are searching for three people who stole thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses.
On June 5, the thieves walked into the Sunglass Hut at the Tanger Mall. Authorities say the men walked out of the store without paying for multiple pairs of sunglasses worth $1,485.
This is the third theft of more than $1,000 reported by the sheriff's at that store so far this year. The previous crimes were reported in February and March.
Anyone recognizing the men can call the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9583.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former East Feliciana Parish Coroner to be arraigned
-
Another Louisiana special session on taxes opens
-
Bridge on N. River Road impassable since 2016 flood, drivers demanding answers
-
WATCH: Python hunter rescues 4-foot alligator from the grip of a 10-foot...
-
Nutria spotted around City Park Lakes, best left alone
Sports Video
-
Temeka Johnson basketball camp about more than the game
-
Saints looking to fill backfield void during Ingram's 4-game absence
-
Saints RB Mark Ingram says he's 'not angry' with his contract
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern