WANTED: Thieves steal more than $1,000 in sunglasses from Gonzales mall

GONZALES - Authorities are searching for three people who stole thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses.

On June 5, the thieves walked into the Sunglass Hut at the Tanger Mall. Authorities say the men walked out of the store without paying for multiple pairs of sunglasses worth $1,485.

This is the third theft of more than $1,000 reported by the sheriff's at that store so far this year. The previous crimes were reported in February and March.

Anyone recognizing the men can call the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9583.