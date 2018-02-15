70°
WANTED: Thieves steal equipment from Livingston construction site

Thursday, February 15 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - Deputies are looking for two individuals that stole several items from a construction site.

On Tuesday, the two thieves stole 12-gauge wiring, five quarter deck boards, and moisture resistant drywall from a construction site off South Satsuma Road.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the thieves were driving a jeep with a boat trailer converted into a flat bed trailer.

Anyone with information can call 225-686-2241.

