WANTED: Thieves steal $2,000 in perfume, cologne from Livingston Parish store

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are looking for a pair of thieves who made off with thousands of dollars worth of perfume and cologne from a local beauty store.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the theft happened at a store just off Juban Road on Wednesday. The sheriff's office says the two grabbed about $2,000 worth of products off the shelves and walked out without paying.

Deputies say they're suspected of committing a similar heist in the Baton Rouge area.

Investigators have released images from the store's security system in hopes that it might help identify the thieves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.