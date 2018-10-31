WANTED: Thieves steal $1,800 worth of computers from Livingston Parish store

WATSON - Deputies are looking for a trio of thieves who walked out of a local Walmart with about $1,800 in computer products.

The theft happened Oct. 16 at the store in Watson. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, two women and a male entered the store and stole two desktop computers valued at $899.99 each.

The suspects were seen leaving the store in a dark-colored four-door sedan.

Anyone with information call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.