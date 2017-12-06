WANTED: Thieves make off with pants full of 'high dollar' liquor

PORT ALLEN - Authorities say they're looking for two thieves responsible for stealing nearly 30 bottles of "high dollar" liquor from a local Walmart over the course of two days.

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the two suspects were spotted on surveillance video at the Port Allen Walmart. The sheriff's office says the men entered the store on Nov. 19 and stuffed 14 bottles of Grey Goose vodka into their pants.

The pair returned the next night and smuggled 13 more bottles of alcohol in their trousers, including multiple bottles of Jack Daniels, Bombay Sapphire and Crown Royal.

The first suspect is an African-American male seen wearing a White shirt that said "Blessings on Blessing on Blessings" with a blue jacket, black jeans and a baseball cap, about 6’ tall and approximately 250 lbs. The second African-American male was wearing a black shirt, black jacket, and a grey beanie on his head and was about 5’10”, approximately 230 lbs.

The two were seen leaving in a newer model, small, red compact car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (225) 382-5200.