WANTED: Thieves escape with $600 worth of cigarettes stuffed in pants

7 hours 54 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, February 28 2018 Feb 28, 2018 February 28, 2018 3:09 PM February 28, 2018 in News
By: Abbi Rocha

GONZALES - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking information on two people who stole more than $600 worth of cigarettes from a local store.

The theft occurred at the Dollar General off Airline Highway around 7 p.m. Feb. 12. According to the sheriff's office, one of the thieves distracted employees while a second snuck into the back of the store and stole 14 cartons of cigarettes.

Video released by the sheriff's office captured the crime and showed one of the thieves shoving handfuls of cigarette cartons into his pants. Within minutes, both men exit the store with $630 worth of cigarettes in tow.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-INFO.

