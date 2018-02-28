72°
Latest Weather Blog
WANTED: Thieves escape with $600 worth of cigarettes stuffed in pants
GONZALES - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking information on two people who stole more than $600 worth of cigarettes from a local store.
The theft occurred at the Dollar General off Airline Highway around 7 p.m. Feb. 12. According to the sheriff's office, one of the thieves distracted employees while a second snuck into the back of the store and stole 14 cartons of cigarettes.
Video released by the sheriff's office captured the crime and showed one of the thieves shoving handfuls of cigarette cartons into his pants. Within minutes, both men exit the store with $630 worth of cigarettes in tow.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-INFO.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU says men's basketball program not under investigation by NCAA
-
LSU's Austin Bain bringing the heat from the bullpen to the batter's...
-
Heartbreak to happiness: Sami Durante's emotional journey to LSU
-
Daryl Edwards: A toughness that's landed him in Baton Rouge
-
Breaking the mold: Girls wrestling taking over across Louisiana