WANTED: Thieves break 80-year-old employee's arm while fleeing Walmart with stolen TVs

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who stole televisions from a local Walmart.

Early Wednesday morning, two suspects entered the Walmart on O'Neal Lane and grabbed two 32-inch TVs. The suspects, a male and a female, tried to exit the store through the garden center but were stopped by a greeter who asked to see a receipt.

At that point, the suspects pushed the 80-year-old employee to the ground, causing her to break her arm.

The sheriff's office says the suspects fled the scene in a brown Toyota truck.

The woman was last seen wearing cartoon pajama bottoms with slippers. The man was reportedly wearing a black jacket with a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspects can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.