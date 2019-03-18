WANTED: Thief takes selfie on stolen phone

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Police in New Orleans are searching for a man who reportedly stole a woman's phone and took a selfie with it earlier this month.

The New Orleans Police Department said the suspect took the phone from a woman's purse while she as waiting in line at a restaurant in the 6000 block of Bullard Avenue around 7:45 p.m. on March 3, WWL-TV reports. The victim told authorities she had received a notification about several charges on her stolen credit card.

Authorities say the victim found her phone at a local gas station, but her driver's license and credit card were missing. The woman also discovered a photo of the thief on her phone.

Anyone with information can call NOPD seventh district detectives at 504-658-6070.