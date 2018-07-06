WANTED: Thief burglarizes vehicles on Burbank Drive, uses stolen credit card at nearby business

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a man suspected of burglarizing a number of vehicles along Burbank Drive.

According to the sheriff's office, the burglaries reported June 11, all within the 4600 block of Burbank. Deputies say the thief stole numerous items of value from several unlocked vehicles.

A short while after the burglaries, the suspected thief reportedly used one of the newly-stolen credit cards to make a purchase at a nearby gas station. Surveillance cameras at the store were able to get a shot of the man believed to be the culprit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EBRSO at 225-389-5064.