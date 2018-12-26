61°
WANTED: Suspects try to force their way into Ascension home

5 hours 51 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, December 26 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are actively seeking information on two suspects who knocked on a victim's door and attempted to force their way in.

The incident was reported at a home in the Bishop Woods subdivision on December 21 at approximately 4 o'clock in the morning. Authorities say the suspects tried to force their way into the home at gunpoint. When they couldn't get in, they fled the area on foot.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says nothing was taken from the home.

No other information was given.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.

