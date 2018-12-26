WANTED: Suspects force their way into Ascension home at gunpoint

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are actively seeking information on two suspects who knocked on a victim's door and forced their way in.

The incident was reported at a home in the Bishop Woods subdivision on December 21 at approximately 4 a.m. Authorities say the two forced their way into the home at gunpoint before fleeing the area on foot.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.