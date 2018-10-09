WANTED: Suspect steals DVD player, threatens store employee

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a man who stole a DVD player from an area store.

The incident was reported at the Target on Millerville Road. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the suspect walked to the electronics department and selected a Sony Blu Ray DVD Player valued at $299.

The suspect walked out of the store without paying. As he was leaving, an employee approached the suspect and attempted to retrieve the player. The suspect allegedly threatened to hit the employee if he didn't let go of the player.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect can call the EBRSO at 225-389-5064.