79°
Latest Weather Blog
WANTED: Suspect steals DVD player, threatens store employee
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a man who stole a DVD player from an area store.
The incident was reported at the Target on Millerville Road. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the suspect walked to the electronics department and selected a Sony Blu Ray DVD Player valued at $299.
The suspect walked out of the store without paying. As he was leaving, an employee approached the suspect and attempted to retrieve the player. The suspect allegedly threatened to hit the employee if he didn't let go of the player.
Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect can call the EBRSO at 225-389-5064.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Judge to release decision on Ascension Parish daycare
-
Brees breaks NFL all-time passing record with 62-yard touchdown pass
-
Hotel rooms, game tickets selling fast ahead of LSU vs. Georgia game
-
Walk-On's crowd erupts with applause as Brees breaks NFL passing record
-
Gnat infestation continues to develop in White Castle