WANTED: Suspect rides bike to car wash to steal truck

4 hours 26 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 November 07, 2018 4:54 AM November 07, 2018 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a man who stole a truck over the weekend.

The incident happened on November 4 at approximately 8:30 a.m. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the suspect rode his bike to the H2O Auto Spa in the 9800 block of Jefferson Highway.

At the scene, the man put his bike in the back of a 2016 silver Ford F250, got in the truck, and drove away.

Anyone with information on the case can call the EBRSO at 225-389-5091.

