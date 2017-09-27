WANTED: Suspect leaves selfies behind after AT&T store theft

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are seeking a man after he stole nearly $2,000 worth of cell phones from a local AT&T store Monday.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the theft occurred in the 14000 block of Wax Road sometime Monday afternoon. The sheriff's office says the thief grabbed three working cell phones and ran out of the store before employees could stop him.

Identifying the suspect shouldn't prove too difficult however, since he took photos of himself on one of the display phones before he left the store. Those photos are now being used to track him down.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black shirt with blue jeans.

AT&T is reporting a loss of $1,949 as a result of the theft.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.