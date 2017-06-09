Wanted suspect in murder, carjacking turns himself in

BATON ROUGE - A suspect wanted in connection to a Murder at a Baton Rouge apartment complex turned himself in Thursday evening.

According to a spokesperson with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Donte Tate surrendered to the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force at their Violent Crimes Unit sometime Thursday.

Tate is a suspect in the murder of 29-year-old Jonathan Besson. Besson was found shot dead in a Sherwood Forrest apartment complex Monday morning.

Two other suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting. 22-year-old Cardale Linson and 25-year-old Jamarcus Tate were charged Tuesday.

Deputies say Besson's roommate gave Donte Tate and Jamarcus Tate a ride in his vehicle Monday morning, directing them to a location in North Baton Rouge where they met Linson. The three suspects then allegedly battered, robbed and tied up the victim.

Earlier this week, Tate's mother and girlfriend were booked with obstruction of justice, after lying to police about Tate's whereabouts.

EBRSO says they would like to acknowledge the LSP Fugitive Task Force for all of their assistance in the case.