81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WANTED: Suspect accused of robbing victim before Jan. shooting at Taco Bell near LSU

1 hour 10 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, February 08 2019 Feb 8, 2019 February 08, 2019 8:45 AM February 08, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are attempting to identify a suspect accused of robbing an individual before a shooting at a Taco Bell near LSU last month.

The incident happened at the location on Burbank Drive on Jan.21. Investigators believe while the victim was involved in a fight inside, the suspect exited the business and burglarized the victim's vehicle.

Police say the suspect then fled the area in a dark-colored compact vehicle.

At some point, the victim left the business, then returned moments later to get his property that was lost during the fight.

The incident took place prior to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect can call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days