WANTED: Suspect accused of robbing victim before Jan. shooting at Taco Bell near LSU

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are attempting to identify a suspect accused of robbing an individual before a shooting at a Taco Bell near LSU last month.

The incident happened at the location on Burbank Drive on Jan.21. Investigators believe while the victim was involved in a fight inside, the suspect exited the business and burglarized the victim's vehicle.

Police say the suspect then fled the area in a dark-colored compact vehicle.

At some point, the victim left the business, then returned moments later to get his property that was lost during the fight.

The incident took place prior to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect can call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.