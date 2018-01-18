WANTED: Surveillance video shows thief ringing doorbell before burglarizing home

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a man who was seen ringing a doorbell shortly before he forced his way into a house and burglarized it.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the suspect was caught on camera just before the burglary on Windsor Drive Jan. 7. Police say the man seen in the video rang the victim's doorbell several times before kicking in the door.

Police didn't give specifics but said that several items were stolen.

Anyone with information on the burglary is urged to contact the Burglary Division at 389-3824.