22°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WANTED: Surveillance video shows thief ringing doorbell before burglarizing home

10 hours 18 minutes 7 seconds ago Wednesday, January 17 2018 Jan 17, 2018 January 17, 2018 3:16 PM January 17, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a man who was seen ringing a doorbell shortly before he forced his way into a house and burglarized it.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the suspect was caught on camera just before the burglary on Windsor Drive Jan. 7. Police say the man seen in the video rang the victim's doorbell several times before kicking in the door.

Police didn't give specifics but said that several items were stolen.

Anyone with information on the burglary is urged to contact the Burglary Division at 389-3824.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days