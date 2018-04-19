73°
WANTED: Shoplifters steal more than $3,000 worth of sunglasses from Gonzales outlet mall

Thursday, April 19 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES- Police are asking for help in identifying two shoplifters that stole thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses.

According to a release, on April 6 two unidentified women walked into Sunglass Hut at the Tanger Mall and walked out of the store with about $3,225 in sunglasses without paying.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9583.

