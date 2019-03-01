WANTED: Police seeking man who robbed Baton Rouge meat market at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for help identifying a man who held up a local business Friday morning.

According to BRPD, the armed robbery happened just before 5 a.m. at the City Town Meat Market on N Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Police said the suspect walked into the store armed with a handgun demanding money.

The robber then fled the store in a black Chevy sedan with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect was described as a black male, 6’0”, 225 lbs, wearing a white hoodie, black pants, black/white sandals and a black skull cap and bandana.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (225)389-3845.