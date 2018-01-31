WANTED: Pair spotted stealing TVs in Livingston Parish

WATSON - Deputies are looking for a pair of thieves who strolled out of an area store with two stolen TVs in tow.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the two were spotted leaving the store on Jan. 14, walking out with two TVs without paying.

The two were then seen leaving the store in a burgundy Chevy Trailblazer with two broken windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 224-686-2241.