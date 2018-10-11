WANTED: Pair buys more than $2,700 worth of alcohol using stolen credit card

DUTCHTOWN - Deputies are looking for two suspects who went on a booze buying spree on someone else's dime.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the pair was spotted using a stolen credit card at the Hokus Pokus liquor store in Dutchtown. Deputies say the two bought $2,714.48 worth of alcohol with the stolen card and walked out of the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or text the anonymous tip line at 847411.