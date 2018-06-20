79°
WANTED: Motorcycle-riding thieves burglarize storage unit
GONZALES - Deputies are searching for two people who broke into a company's storage unit.
Authorities say the two motorcycle-riding thieves broke into Professional Archive Solutions on Highway 44 and left with several items. According to the website, the company offers cost affective offsite records management and storage options.
Deputies say the thieves stolen tools and lamps.
Anyone who may have information on this case can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.
