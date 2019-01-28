WANTED: Men seen burglarizing Baton Rouge home

EAST BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for two suspects who burglarized a home earlier this month.

The incident was reported on January 24 at a home in the 14000 block of Town Drive. Entry was made forcefully through a rear door, according to authorities.

The victim advised that multiple items were stolen totally over $1,000.

Anyone with information concerning the incident or the identity of the suspects can call the sheriff's office at 225-389-5064.