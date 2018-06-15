81°
WANTED: Man uses counterfeit check to purchase gift cards at local Target
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man who used a fake check to buy $200 in gift cards at an area store.
Deputies say it happened April 22 at an unspecified Target in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Authorities say the man used a counterfeit check to purchase two $100 gift cards. After completing the first transaction, the man went to a second register and attempted to buy two more $100 gift cards with another fake check.
Once the man realized he was being watched by store security, he left the store.
Anyone with information is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5009.
