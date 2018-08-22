WANTED: Man swiped purse from buggy as woman shopped with child

WATSON - Deputies are looking for a man who snagged a woman's purse and cleaned it out while she was grocery shopping with her child.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the theft happened last week at the Walmart on LA 16 in Watson. The victim says she was out shopping with a child when she noticed her purse disappeared from the buggy.

Surveillance video revealed a man grabbed the purse and sneaked it into the men's restroom. There, he emptied it out and made off with the valuables.

The suspect then drove off in a black, newer model, 4-door Nissan Titan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.