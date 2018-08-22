90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WANTED: Man swiped purse from buggy as woman shopped with child

2 hours 19 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 August 22, 2018 4:29 PM August 22, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WATSON - Deputies are looking for a man who snagged a woman's purse and cleaned it out while she was grocery shopping with her child.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the theft happened last week at the Walmart on LA 16 in Watson. The victim says she was out shopping with a child when she noticed her purse disappeared from the buggy.

Surveillance video revealed a man grabbed the purse and sneaked it into the men's restroom. There, he emptied it out and made off with the valuables.

The suspect then drove off in a black, newer model, 4-door Nissan Titan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days