90°
Latest Weather Blog
WANTED: Man swiped purse from buggy as woman shopped with child
WATSON - Deputies are looking for a man who snagged a woman's purse and cleaned it out while she was grocery shopping with her child.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the theft happened last week at the Walmart on LA 16 in Watson. The victim says she was out shopping with a child when she noticed her purse disappeared from the buggy.
Surveillance video revealed a man grabbed the purse and sneaked it into the men's restroom. There, he emptied it out and made off with the valuables.
The suspect then drove off in a black, newer model, 4-door Nissan Titan.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
VIDEO: Toddler sings lullaby to sleepy cat
-
Sheriff: Women went door-to-door lying about sick child to fund drug habit
-
Metro Council to discuss improvements to Raising Cane's River Center
-
Video of tearful girl sparks anger over school's hair policy
-
More protection provided to Pointe Coupee law enforcement