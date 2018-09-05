73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WANTED: Man steals car from Denham Springs dealership

1 hour 43 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 September 05, 2018 5:30 AM September 05, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies in Livingston Parish are searching for a man who stole a car from a dealership.

On August 29, an unknown man visited a dealership along Highway 16 in Denham Springs. According to authorities, the man test drove multiple vehicles while riding with a dealership employee. After the test drives, the man left.

Employees later discovered the man drove off the lot with a 2003 white Hyundai Elantra. The stolen car didn't have a license plate when it was stolen.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days