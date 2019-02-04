WANTED: Man steals $300 in shrimp, king cake from Baton Rouge store

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for a man who stole multiple items from an area grocery store.

The incident was reported at the Albertsons on George O'Neal Lane. Authorities say the suspect walked off with a king cake, ribs and $300 in frozen shrimp.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect can call the sheriff's office at 225-389-5064.