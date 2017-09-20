WANTED: Man spotted stealing $15,000 in equipment from Home Depot

ZACHARY - Authorities are seeking a man who was captured on surveillance video as he stole more than $15,000 in merchandise from Home Depot.

According the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the thief has been spotted on eight different occasions as he loaded up shopping carts with power tools and walked out of the building without paying. The thefts began in June, with the latest occurring in the 6000 block of Main Street Wednesday.

The thefts have reportedly occurred at four different locations. The sheriff's office says Home Depot has now suffered a loss of more than $15,000 after Wednesday's theft.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black t-shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.