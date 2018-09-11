WANTED: Man seen stealing packages in Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are looking for a man seen stealing packages from the front door of a Baton Rouge home.

The theft was caught on surveillance video Wednesday in the 18000 block of Willow Trail Drive. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the white male was seen swiping the deliveries from the front door and loading them into a gray Nissan Altima parked nearby.

Deputies ask that anyone with information contact the sheriff's office at 225-389-5000.