81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WANTED: Man seen stealing packages in Baton Rouge neighborhood

3 hours 20 minutes 1 second ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 September 11, 2018 2:09 PM September 11, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are looking for a man seen stealing packages from the front door of a Baton Rouge home.

The theft was caught on surveillance video Wednesday in the 18000 block of Willow Trail Drive. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the white male was seen swiping the deliveries from the front door and loading them into a gray Nissan Altima parked nearby.

Deputies ask that anyone with information contact the sheriff's office at 225-389-5000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days