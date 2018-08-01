WANTED: Man seen burglarizing cars in Villa Del Ray area

BATON ROUGE- Police are looking for a man seen burglarizing unlocked cars in a Baton Rouge neighborhood.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the man was spotted in the Villa Del Ray area around 1:30 a.m. July 23.

Police say it's unclear how much was stolen from these vehicles, but anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 389-3824.