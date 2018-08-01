84°
Latest Weather Blog
WANTED: Man seen burglarizing cars in Villa Del Ray area
BATON ROUGE- Police are looking for a man seen burglarizing unlocked cars in a Baton Rouge neighborhood.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the man was spotted in the Villa Del Ray area around 1:30 a.m. July 23.
Police say it's unclear how much was stolen from these vehicles, but anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 389-3824.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD: Man on LSD strips clothes, flees after crashing into pregnant woman...
-
Overturned 18-wheel closes Juban Road
-
Speed bumps to be installed in South BR neighborhood
-
New Roads neighborhoods oppose relocation of flood-prone subdivision
-
Witness: Driver flees police after striking woman in parking garage near LSU